Thieves cut out window to burglarize designer clothing store

SAN DIEGO – Burglars broke into the Saks Off Fifth store overnight near Mission Valley Mall.

When police arrived, they determined that the thieves entered the story by carefully cutting out a plate glass window. Investigators found a cash register and purses on the floor of the story. Several displays in the story had been knocked over.

Investigators were trying to determine how much money and merchandise had been taken.