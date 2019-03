SAN DIEGO — A Tesla and a San Diego Sheriff’s inmate transport van collided in downtown San Diego Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at 6th Avenue and A Street. Traffic was shut down in the immediate area.

About 15 inmates were aboard the bus at the time of the crash, San Diego Fire-Rescue said. Officials said one person was hurt in the crash.

#breaking Tesla vs prison bus EB A between 5th and 6th. A is closed. Paramedics checking on prisoners. No apparent injuries so far. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/pINkWKGspV — Paul makarushka (@heyguyfox5) March 13, 2019

We will update this developing story as we learn more.