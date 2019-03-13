Shed burns after owner invites homeless woman to sleep in it

CARLSBAD, Calif. – A fire that broke out in a shed outside of a Carlsbad home early Wednesday morning may have been caused by a homeless woman.

The noninjury blaze in the backyard of a home in the 3400 block of Madison Street broke out around 12:05 a.m., Carlsbad Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Chumbley said.

The homeowner told firefighters he had let a transient woman stay in the shed for the night, even giving her a sleeping bag to stay warm. He then woke up hours later to the flames in his backyard, Chumbley said.

Firefighters knocked down the flames within 10 minutes, before it could spread to any other structures. The fire damaged a section of fence and the homeowner’s vehicle.

According to Chumbley, the woman left the area by the time firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.