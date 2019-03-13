SeaWorld to celebrate 55th anniversary with special offers

SAN DIEGO – SeaWorld San Diego will be turning 55 on March 21 and to celebrate, the park will be offering special ticket pricing and array of in-park offers for its guests.

From now until March 21, guests can purchase a special $55 weekday ticket online. Visits must take place by April 30. Standard parking will be free for guests who visit the park on March 21.

In addition to the reduced ticket pricing, the park will offer discounts on snacks and merchandise. There will also be special in-park entertainment.

SeaWorld San Diego opened March 21, 1964 with only a few dolphins, sea lions and six attractions. It has since welcomed nearly 175 million guests.