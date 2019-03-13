San Diego travelers react to grounding of Boeing 737 MAX jets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- American Airlines and Southwest Airlines both fly the new 737 MAX 8 jets and Southwest said some of them fly in and out of San Diego.

Airline passengers FOX 5 spoke with are applauding the decision to ground all MAX 8 and 9 planes in the United States.

“It’s probably a good idea so they can figure out what’s going on,” traveler Renee Segal said.

FOX 5 broke the news to Southwest customer Joseph Mopress, who said he actually called the airline Wednesday morning to make sure he was not flying on a 737 MAX 8 knowing the model has crashed twice just months apart.

“Safety is paramount. So I’m actually pleased that we’ve taken action and some people might see it as drastic, but sometimes we need drastic changes,” Mopress said.

Also happy about the decision is aviation analyst and former commercial pilot Bill Hensley.

“We’re late in coming to the table. You know, almost every other country did it. I’m happy that they did it, but I wish they would have done it Sunday right after the crash,” Hensley said.

Southwest Airlines has the most MAX Planes in the U.S. with 34. American Airlines comes in second with 24.

Hensley said the impact on air travel should be minimal.

“They’re very good at doing this. Things like this have happened before and the big thing is it’s such a small percentage of the fleets of American, Southwest and even United," Hensley said. "Just within a few days they’ll get everything sorted out."

A Southwest spokesperson told FOX 5 via email Wednesday afternoon that they are not able to research city-specific impacts at this time.

San Diego International Airport said it is monitoring what, if any, impacts this will have on flights in and out of America's Finest City.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with the airline before heading to the airport.