× San Diego ranks 6th in nation for aggressive driving

SAN DIEGO – America’s Finest City has some of the most aggressive drivers in the country.

According to GasBuddy, San Diego ranks sixth in the nation for aggressive driving. Los Angeles was first overall.

The fuel-savings app looked at the frequency of speeding, hard braking and acceleration to gauge aggressiveness.

The top 10 cities with the most aggressive drivers:

Los Angeles Philadelphia Sacramento, Calif. Atlanta San Francisco San Diego Orlando, Fla. Detroit Austin, Texas Las Vegas

While San Diego ranked sixth overall, it had the most speeding incidents of any big city.

GasBuddy compiled its data from a feature in its app, “examining the top 30 metropolitan areas by population as defined by the United States Census Bureau from Nov. 2018 – Feb. 2019.”