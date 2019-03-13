San Diegans’ allegedly fake athletic profiles revealed in college admission scandal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two prominent San Diego residents were scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday for their alleged role in a massive college admissions scheme dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues."

The evidence listed against former CBS 8 owner Elisabeth Kimmel and local insurance executive Toby MacFarlane includes allegedly fake athletic profiles. Prosecutors say parents paid college coaches to claim that their children were sports recruits, helping them gain admission despite the fact that they were not competitive players.

In the case of Kimmel's son, for example, a photo claims to show him pole-vaulting despite his high school having no record of him participating in the event -- or track and field in general, according to the documents. For Kimmel's daughter, investigators say the family paid a Georgetown tennis coach $244,000 to accept her as a nationally ranked tennis recruit, despite her never competing in the US Tennis Association.

In a similar scheme, MacFarlane is accused of beefing up his son and daughter's athletic profiles as soccer and basketball stars who were recruited to USC. But investigators say there is no record of them playing at the schools after their admission.

MacFarlane was arraigned in federal court Wednesday morning and was then released. Kimmel remained in custody Wednesday morning but was scheduled for a similar proceeding in the afternoon.

Dozens were arrested and charged for the nationwide scheme that helped students gain admission to some of the nation's top universities Tuesday. Among those charged and arrested include actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

The investigation involved alumni and aspiring student athletes at University of San Diego, UCLA, USC, Georgetown University, Stanford University, University of Texas, Wake Forest and Yale.

USD issued the following statement to FOX 5:

"The University of San Diego has been cooperating with the United States Department of Justice’s investigation involving an alleged criminal conspiracy to facilitate cheating on college entrance exams and admission into colleges and universities.

We have no reason to believe that any members of our admissions team, our administration or staff, or our current coaching staff were aware of or involved in the alleged wrongdoing. We believe the federal government agrees with this assessment."

The scandal revolves around William Rick Singer, who is accused of running a for-profit college preparation business called "The Key."

The indictment reveals Singer paid college coaches to claim that a prospective student should be accepted to college because the student was a recruit for their sports team. However, Singer and the coaches knew that the student was not a competitive player and that his or her athletic profile was fake, the indictment said.