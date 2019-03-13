Pedestrian hit and killed on freeway in Kearny Mesa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A man was struck and killed by a car Wednesday morning near an Interstate 15 offramp in the Kearny Mesa area.

The crash, involving a Nissan Altima, happened around 1:40 a.m. near the Aero Drive offramp from I-15 south, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The Nissan driver told a CHP dispatcher that he had struck the pedestrian near the start of the offramp, according to a CHP incident log.

The man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, Doerr said.

The Nissan driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, Doerr said.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash. Officers do not believe the driver was under the influence.