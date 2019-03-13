Outage knocks out power for more than 1,600

Posted 1:08 PM, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 01:18PM, March 13, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A power outage knocked out the lights for more than 1,600 customers in central San Diego County Wednesday afternoon.

The outage started shortly before 1 p.m. and affected 1,656 homes and businesses, according to San Diego Gas & Electric. The areas affected include Mission Valley, Kearny Mesa, Tierrasanta, Scripps Ranch and Clairemont. In Kearny Mesa, traffic lights were knocked out.

SDG&E hopes to return service by 3:30 p.m. The utility did not immediately release a cause for the outage.

You can track conditions on SDG&E’s live outage map.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.