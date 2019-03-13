Outage knocks out power for more than 1,600

SAN DIEGO — A power outage knocked out the lights for more than 1,600 customers in central San Diego County Wednesday afternoon.

The outage started shortly before 1 p.m. and affected 1,656 homes and businesses, according to San Diego Gas & Electric. The areas affected include Mission Valley, Kearny Mesa, Tierrasanta, Scripps Ranch and Clairemont. In Kearny Mesa, traffic lights were knocked out.

SDG&E hopes to return service by 3:30 p.m. The utility did not immediately release a cause for the outage.

You can track conditions on SDG&E’s live outage map.