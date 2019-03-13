Man risks his life to save dog from burning home

Posted 10:29 AM, March 13, 2019, by

PALA, Calif. - A man who risked his life to save his dog from his burning home in Pala says he would do it all over again for a loved one.

Jose Guzman was at a barbeque with his fiancée and their three children when his house caught fire.

Video shows Guzman running past firefighters and coming back out with his dog.

Guzman said he would gladly rush into the house again to save a family member, pet or loved one.

The Guzman family lost their home, two cars and many of their belongings.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to help recover from the fire.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.