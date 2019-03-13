Man dies in rollover crash in Otay Mesa

Posted 6:59 AM, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:36AM, March 13, 2019

OTAY MESA, Calif. - A man was killed when his car overturned and landed on its roof on an Interstate 5 connector ramp in Otay Mesa Tuesday night.

The crash happened shortly before 11:15 p.m. on the southbound I-5 connector ramp to eastbound state Route 905, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

A 911 caller told a CHP dispatcher the vehicle had gone up a slope, rolled and came to a rest on its roof, according to a CHP incident log.

The man behind the wheel of the BMW sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, Doerr said, adding that his name was withheld pending family notification.

CHP officers were investigating the crash.

