Lemon Grove School Board votes to accept resignations of 16 teachers

LEMON GROVE, Calif. -- The Lemon Grove School Board voted 3-2 at its Tuesday evening meeting to accept the resignations of 16 teachers.

The district had recommended the release of 16 teachers who were coming up on the end of their two year probationary period, saying the district was choosing to go in a different direction.

Those teachers say they were given the option to resign or be fired with a non renewal status. All 16 chose to resign.

At the heated board meeting there were several outbursts and moments of contention between the crowd of parents and teachers and the members of the school board.

One parent asked for the resignation of the superintendent instead of the teachers.

Others advocated for the teachers being cut, saying they were some of the best their kids have had.

A statement from the school district says financial reasons were not a factor for the teachers to be recommended for non re-election and all positions will be refilled.

The statement also said under state law, probationary teachers do not need to be given a reason for being let go.