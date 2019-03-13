× Jury finds man guilty of murdering Navy pilot at Horton Plaza

SAN DIEGO — A convicted felon was found guilty of murder Wednesday for gunning down a decorated Navy pilot outside a comedy club at Horton Plaza.

In addition to murder, a jury found Arrow Morris, 41, guilty of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The jury found that he shot to death 43-year-old James Celani and wounded Celani’s cousin in a shooting on June 10, 2017.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.