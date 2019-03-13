Family of motorcyclist injured by fallen tree seeks answers

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The family of a Vista man involved in a crash with a fallen tree in Fallbrook Friday are seeking answers about what happened as the man remains in critical condition.

California Highway Patrol officers say a fallen tree near South Mission Road and West Elder Street led to a horrible crash involving 41-year-old Sergio Mendez, who was on his motorcycle.

Investigators believe the tree fell right in front of Mendez rather than right on top of him but can’t determine exactly how the crash happened.

Mendez’s family is also struggling to put the pieces together.

“We do want answers because we really don’t know other than a tree filling up on my brother but we don’t know how it happened, why it happened, or if it could’ve been prevented, or anything,” said Ali Saad, Mendez’s brother.

Strong winds had already caused more than one downed tree in the area the same day.

“Maybe 10 minutes prior he did call my sister-in-law to tell her I’m going to be a little bit late because there’s a tree down,” said Saad.

Saad calls Mendez a role model and describes him as extremely safe when riding his motorcycle and in every aspect of his life.

Mendez was airlifted to Palomar Medical Center after the crash and remained in the intensive care unit as of Wednesday evening. Family members say he suffered the most trauma to his head and has been sedated since Friday.

The family has started fundraising via a GoFundMe page since it’s not clear when Mendez will wake up or fully recover.

“The last thing I want is my brother to wake up and be worried about bills because the bills don’t stop,” Saad said.

Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call California Highway Patrol.