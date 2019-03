SAN DIEGO — A car fire slowed traffic on Interstate 5 late Wednesday morning.

Calls came in about the blaze on southbound I-5 near Genesee Avenue in the La Jolla area around 11 a.m.

Callers told emergency dispatchers that a white sedan was fully engulfed in flames. Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked in the area.

Officials did not immediately say if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

