Car catches fire on freeway in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. – A car caught fire along the Interstate 8 in El Cajon Wednesday morning, backing traffic up past State Route 67.

It started around 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Main Street.

Two men from the car were seen going back into the burning car multiple times to save their personal belongings.

Officers arrived on scene shortly after the fire started and tried to keep the men at a safe distance.

Fire crews were able to knock the fire out quickly.

The two men who were in the car were not hurt. It is unclear what caused the car to catch fire.