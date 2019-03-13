× At least 1 dead after small plane collides with another aircraft at Compton airport

COMPTON, Calif. — At least one person was killed and another was injured in a fiery crash after a small plane collided with another aircraft at the Compton/Woodley Airport in Compton Wednesday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said, KTLA reported.

Just before 7 p.m., the single-engine T-28 plane collided with the other unidentified aircraft, caught fire and crashed on the airport’s tarmac at 901 W. Alondra Blvd, according to the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The injured victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, LASD said.

Authorities did not provide information on whether there were any other injuries.

California Highway Patrol and the Compton Fire Department responded to the scene.

It is unclear whether the collision occurred on the ground or in the air.

The Sheriff’s Department described one of the planes involved in the collision as a “Cessna type aircraft.” It is unclear if the other unidentified aircraft is a Cessna.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Aero Bureau at 562-421-2701. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

