Woman accused of embezzling from school district faces 3 years in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A former school employee accused of embezzling more than $50,000 from the Sweetwater Union High School District faces up to three years in prison if convicted, prosecutors said.

Danya Margarita Williams, 42, of Chula Vista, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three felony counts of embezzlement. She is accused of stealing more than $50,000 in money orders between June 2016 and November 2017, according prosecutors.

Williams worked in the human resources department of the Sweetwater Union High School Distict. She was responsible for processing money orders received from job applicants for fingerprint background checks. Each applicant pays between $52 to $75 for the cost of the background investigation using money orders. Williams altered the money orders and deposited them into her personal bank account, prosecutors allege.

Williams faces a maximum of three years in prison if she is convicted on all counts. Her lawyer told FOX 5 that he hopes to negotiate a plea deal with prosecutors.