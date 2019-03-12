Verizon customers report problems making 911 calls

SAN DIEGO — People making emergency calls to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on Verizon phones Tuesday were experiencing problems connecting with dispatchers.

It was not immediately clear what was preventing 911 operators from hearing some calls made on the Verizon network, sheriff’s public-affairs Lt. Karen Stubkjaer said. The regional law enforcement agency was working with the New York-based telecommunications company to determine the source of the problem, Stubkjaer said.

Officials advised anyone having trouble being heard by a sheriff’s dispatcher to hang up, after which the emergency operator will immediately call back.

The connection problems were tending to go away on the return calls, Stubkjaer said.

A Verizon spokesperson did not immediately return a call regarding the issue.