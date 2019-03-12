USD students, celebrities among those named in nationwide college admission scandal

SAN DIEGO — Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were among 50 arrested following a nationwide college admissions scam, authorities announced Tuesday.

The purpose of the alleged scam was to help student athletes get into college as recruited athletes, regardless of their athletic ability, according to the indictment. It alleges that a third party took the ACT and SAT college entrance exams in place of students. The documents also allege that some defendants created fake athletic profiles for students to make them appear to be successful athletes and get them into college.

The investigation involved alumni and aspiring student athletes at University of San Diego, UCLA, USC, Georgetown University, Stanford University, University of Texas, Wake Forest and Yale.

The 50 suspects were accused of paying bribes up to $6 million.

Loughlin and her husband, both indicted, allegedly paid $500,000 for guaranteed admission for their two daughters to USC, ABC reported.

Huffman, an Academy Award nominee, has been charged with felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to court paperwork filed Monday in federal court in Massachusetts. A law enforcement source confirms to CNN that the actress has been arrested in Los Angeles.

Among Loughlin and Huffman, CEOs, coaches and administrators were also indicted.

Much of the indictment revolves around William Rick Singer, the founder of a for-profit college counseling and preparation business known as “The Key.”

As laid out in the indictment, Singer allegedly paid college coaches to claim that a prospective student should be accepted to college because the student was a recruit for their sports team. However, Singer and the coaches knew that the student was not a competitive player and that his or her athletic profile was fake, the indictment said.

This story is developing and will be updated.