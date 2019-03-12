USD, San Diego parents named in nationwide college admission scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego parents and The University of San Diego were named for their involvement in a nationwide scam, dubbed 'Operation Varsity Blues.'

Dozens were arrested and charged for a nationwide scheme that helped students gain admission to some of the nation's top universities Tuesday. Among those charged and arrested include actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

Former CBS 8 owner Elisabeth Kimmel, in addition to Toby MacFarlane were also listed as suspects in the indictment, court documents reveal.

USD, along with alumni and aspiring student athletes at UCLA, USC, Georgetown University, Stanford University, University of Texas, Wake Forest and Yale were investigated.

USD issued the following statement to FOX 5:

"The University of San Diego has been cooperating with the United States Department of Justice’s investigation involving an alleged criminal conspiracy to facilitate cheating on college entrance exams and admission into colleges and universities.

We have no reason to believe that any members of our admissions team, our administration or staff, or our current coaching staff were aware of or involved in the alleged wrongdoing. We believe the federal government agrees with this assessment."

The scandal revolves around William Rick Singer who is accused of running a for-profit college preparation business called "The Key."

The indictment reveals Singer paid college coaches to claim that a prospective student should be accepted to college because the student was a recruit for their sports team. However, Singer and the coaches knew that the student was not a competitive player and that his or her athletic profile was fake, the indictment said.