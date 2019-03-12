Swimmers, surfers advised to avoid ocean, bays after recent rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health has issued a general rain advisory, warning county residents to avoid contact with water at all coastal beaches and bays due to the recent rainfall.

Urban runoff can be exacerbated due to significant amounts of rain and lead to heightened amounts of bacteria in bodies of water.

County officials advise residents to avoid water contact for 72 hours after rainfall ends.

Residents can visit their website or call the county's beach information hotline at 619-338-2073 for more information.