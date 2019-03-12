SUV lands on roof of carport in Mira Mesa

Posted 5:27 AM, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:19AM, March 12, 2019

SAN DIEGO -- An SUV crashed onto a carport in Mira Mesa Tuesday morning damaging numerous vehicles.

An SUV drove off the road directly above the Mira Bella Apartments and crashed onto the carport below, San Diego police said. The crash happened around 1 a.m. and damaged two cars parked under the carport.

Tow truck crews removed the vehicle that had been wedged between a brick wall and other vehicles. They told FOX 5 rain made the situation difficult.

Police said the cause of the cause of the crash was under investigation.

It was unknown if the driver was injured.

