San Diego announces plans for 250th anniversary celebrations

SAN DIEGO – A group of local officials, leaders and representatives from the Kumeyaay Nation announced plans Tuesday to commemorate the city’s 250th anniversary throughout the year.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Campo Kumeyaay Nation Vice Chair Paul Cuero Jr. were among the officials to announce three public events to celebrate the city’s anniversary. The city will host ceremonies April 11 and July 16 to celebrate the arrival of the Spanish ship San Antonio and the founding of Mission San Diego de Alcala, respectively.

“This year we mark a tremendous milestone — 250 years of history, culture and achievement,” Faulconer said. “San Diego is the place where California began, and we will reflect on our past, commemorate this moment in time and look forward to building a better future for all San Diegans in the next 250 years.”

The city will also host a two-day Founders’ Day Festival on Sept. 14- 15 to celebrate both the city’s past and future. City officials said the year of events could help increase relations with the region’s Kumeyaay presence. Historians believe the Kumeyaay people have lived in the area of what is now San Diego County for more than 10,000 years.

“I want to thank the many dedicated individuals and organizations that have come together to help celebrate this important anniversary and create opportunities to learn more about our history and heritage as a city and region,” Faulconer said.