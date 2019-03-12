North, south county lane closures to begin Tuesday evening

SAN DIEGO – Construction crews will partially close roadways in north and south San Diego County from 9 p.m. Tuesday evening to 5 a.m. later this week for ongoing road work, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.

In south county, Caltrans and SANDAG crews will re-stripe northbound Interstate 805 and place concrete barriers along the freeway’s outside shoulder. SANDAG and Caltrans placed signs along north and southbound I-805 last week warning motorists of the impending closures.

Traffic on northbound I-805 will be affected through Wednesday at 5 a.m. between Bonita Road in Chula Vista and state Route 54 in National City, according to SANDAG.

The road work is part of the $42 million I-805 South Corridor Enhancement Project series, which is intended to improve freeway traffic flows between E. Naples Street in Chula Vista and Route 54. Work crews plan to eventually make improvements to the Sweetwater River Bridge and install sound wall segments along I-805 to quell noise pollution that affects residents living near the freeway.

SANDAG crews will also partially close La Jolla Colony Drive in north county to begin preparatory work on a new underpass for the Metropolitan Transit System’s Mid-Coast Trolley Extension. La Jolla Colony Drive will be reduced to one lane from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning at 5 a.m.

The $2.17 billion Mid-Coast Trolley Extension includes an 11-mile extension of trolley service from Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego to University City.

SANDAG expects the underpass at La Jolla Colony Drive to be completed late this year. The extension and related projects are intended to reduce traffic congestion as the county’s population increases. Construction on the extension began in 2016 and is scheduled to be completed in 2021.