National Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Milwaukee girl

MILWAUKEE – A nationwide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old Milwaukee girl who may be with a man wanted in connection to her mother’s homicide.

Milwaukee police confirmed Tuesday that the Amber Alert issued for Noelani Robinson, 2, was tied to the homicide of Sierra Robinson. Robinson, 24, was found fatally shot near 91st and Mill roads shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, March 11, FOX 6 reported.

Milwaukee police said they are searching for Dariaz Higgins, 34. He’s accused of a double shooting that resulted in Robinson’s death. Higgins was also wanted for the abduction of Neolani Robinson.

Officials said Higgins was last seen driving a black or dark blue SUV, possibly a Nissan.

Sierra Robinson’s mother told FOX6 News that her daughter lives in Las Vegas and had flown into Milwaukee last weekend to pick up her daughter, Noelani, who has been staying with Higgins. Sierra Robinson’s mother says she doesn’t know why Higgins took the girl or where he might have gone.

Authorities said Higgins should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, authorities said to call 911 immediately — and do not attempt to make contact.