Light rain, hazardous travel conditions expected in mountain areas

SAN DIEGO - A low-pressure storm system could drop light rain in San Diego County Tuesday and snow on the roads will create hazardous travel conditions in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until noon Tuesday in the county mountains above 5,500 feet. Snow in those areas could make travel hazardous or impossible, forecasters said.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," NWS officials warned.

Snow levels will remain around 5,000 feet Tuesday, NWS meteorologist Miguel Miller said.

The low-pressure storm system that moved into Southern California Monday could drop light precipitation Tuesday morning before it exits the region by late Tuesday evening, forecasters said.

In a 24-hour period ending around 3 a.m., San Ysidro had received the most precipitation, with 0.67 of an inch, followed by 0.48 at Fashion Valley; 0.47 at Lindbergh Field; 0.42 at Brown Field; 0.31 in Skyline Ranch; 0.28 at Montgomery Field as well as in Kearny Mesa and Poway; 0.27 in Bonsall; 0.25 in Escondido and Carlsbad; 0.24 in Ramona and Valley Center and 0.23 in San Marcos, according to the NWS.

Other rainfall totals included 0.21 in Alpine as well as in Santee and Encinitas; 0.19 in Fallbrook and Oceanside; 0.18 near Borrego Palm Canyon; 0.16 in San Felipe and Warner Springs; 0.14 in Julian and 0.13 in La Mesa.

There is a 50 percent chance of measurable precipitation Tuesday everywhere except the mountains, which have a 70 percent chance. The mountains could get up to a quarter-inch of rain Tuesday while less than one-tenth of an inch is expected everywhere else, forecasters said.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for the county mountains.

West-to-northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts reaching 55 mph, are expected Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning, according to the NWS.

After the storm system exits late Tuesday evening, dry weather is expected for the rest of the week and temperatures will begin warming Thursday, forecasters said.