Humane Society kicks off ‘Kitten Shower’ donation drive

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Humane Society is conducting a donation drive throughout the month to collect supplies for its kitten nursery.

The Humane Society’s is soliciting donations through March 31 for its so-called “Kitten Shower.” Residents can donate items like kitten formula, heating pads, scales and blankets directly to the nursery, which provides round- the-clock care to roughly 3,000 kittens each year with the help of local donations.

“The orphaned kittens who come to the nursery require 24-hour care that is unavailable anywhere else,” said kitten nursery Manager Jackie Noble. “We rely on the generosity of our community to care for these fragile babies and prepare them for homes.”

Residents can view the Humane Society’s Amazon wish list at amzn.to/2U2wOJp for a full accounting of the organization’s requested items. The Humane Society is also accepting monetary donations via its website, sdhumane.org.