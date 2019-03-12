Elderly driver admits being drunk when he hit woman on freeway ramp

SAN DIEGO – – A 75-year-old Carlsbad man who was inebriated when he struck and seriously injured a pedestrian on a Bankers Hill freeway entrance pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge of DUI causing injury.

Daniel Murillo Velasquez also admitted a great bodily injury allegation for hitting the woman on the connector road from First Avenue to northbound Interstate 5 in San Diego last Sept. 4 while under the influence of alcohol.

The unidentified victim was on the onramp for unknown reasons when Velasquez’s Lexus IS200 hit her about 8:45 p.m., California Highway Patrol public-affairs Officer Jake Sanchez said. Velasquez failed to stop, but witnesses provided CHP officers with the license plate number of his car, resulting in his arrest about three hours later at his home, the officer said.

Medics took the pedestrian to a hospital for treatment of extensive and potentially life-threatening trauma, the spokesman said.

Velasquez, who had been slated to go on trial later this month, is due back in court April 10 for sentencing.