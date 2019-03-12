County supervisors OK June night meeting on budget

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a night meeting in June for the upcoming fiscal year budgeting process.

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. June 13 at the San Diego County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway.

The supervisors heard from eight public speakers, all of whom were in favor of the idea.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the county has a large budget which impacts a lot of lives, “so that means people need to have time to give their input.”

He and other board members also stressed that a night meeting allows for more transparency.

Satomi Rash-Zeigler, of the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council, said everyone should have a say how the county’s $6 billion is spent.

“This is about the need for San Diego families to thrive, and letting under-represented groups participate,” she said.

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar suggested starting the meeting at 7:30 p.m. to accommodate people with long commutes, but the board stuck with the 5:30 p.m. time.

Helen Robbins-Meyer, the county’s chief administrative officer, said the hearing will be televised live online. She added that residents can submit written comments on the budget, which will be available online beginning in May.

Robbins-Meyer said her staff can meet with organizations over budget concerns, and are willing to participate in community meetings if asked.