Boy walking on freeway ramp hit by pickup truck

SAN DIEGO – A 4-year-old boy suffered major injuries early Tuesday morning when he was struck by a pickup on an offramp from Interstate 15 in the City Heights area.

The crash was reported shortly before 12:05 a.m. near the University Avenue offramp from southbound I-15, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The pickup driver saw the 4-year-old boy walking in the lanes on the offramp and veered left but struck the boy as he tried to stop, it was reported.

The boy was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego with major injuries, Doerr said.

The pickup driver remained at the scene and intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the accident, he said.

CHP officers were investigating the crash.