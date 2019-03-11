Tuition at USD rises above $50K

SAN DIEGO – Tuition at the University of San Diego has risen above $50,000 a year for the first time, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The private Catholic university increased tuition by $1,700 for the 2019-2020 academic year, bringing the annual cost of attending the school to $50,450, the U-T reported. With the addition of room and board and other related expenses, the coat of a year at USD is not $67,211.

Only about 100 other private colleges and universities in the country charge $50,000 a year or more. California schools in that category include University of Souther California, Stanford and Pomona College.

