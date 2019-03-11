Tuition at USD rises above $50K

Posted 4:00 PM, March 11, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO – Tuition at the University of San Diego has risen above $50,000 a year for the first time, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The private Catholic university  increased tuition by $1,700 for the 2019-2020 academic year, bringing the annual cost of attending the school to $50,450, the U-T reported. With the addition of room and board and other related expenses, the coat of a year at USD is not $67,211.

Only about 100 other private colleges and universities in the country charge $50,000 a year or more. California schools in that category include University of Souther California, Stanford and Pomona College.

Read more at sandiegouniontribune.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.