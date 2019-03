SAN DIEGO — The Home Depot is looking to hire 900 associates at its San Diego locations for the busy spring season.

The world’s largest home improvement retailer is hiring for both permanent part-time and seasonal employees for a variety of positions including sales, cashiers, operations and online order fulfillment.

Interested candidates can apply online.

Job seekers can also text ‘HOMEDEPOT’ to 52270 to receive a link to apply for hourly positions.