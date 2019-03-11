SR-52 connector ramps to close overnight

SAN DIEGO — Starting Tuesday night, Caltrans will close nearly a dozen connector ramps along state Route 52 for construction.
Eleven on- and off-connector ramps will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews repair damaged concrete slabs and replace guardrail.
The following ramps will be closed:
- Eastbound SR-52 to northbound and southbound Interstate 15 (I-15)
- Westbound SR-52 to northbound and southbound I-15
- Northbound I-15 to eastbound and westbound SR-52
- Southbound I-15 to westbound SR-52
- Westbound SR-52 to northbound I-15
- Westbound SR-52 to southbound State Route 163 (SR-163)
- Northbound SR-163 to westbound SR-52
- Northbound SR-163 to eastbound SR-52