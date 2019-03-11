SR-52 connector ramps to close overnight

Posted 4:20 PM, March 11, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — Starting Tuesday night, Caltrans will close nearly a dozen connector ramps along state Route 52 for construction.

Eleven on- and off-connector ramps will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews repair damaged concrete slabs and replace guardrail.

The following ramps will be closed:

  • Eastbound SR-52 to northbound and southbound Interstate 15 (I-15)
  • Westbound SR-52 to northbound and southbound I-15
  • Northbound I-15 to eastbound and westbound SR-52
  • Southbound I-15 to westbound SR-52
  • Westbound SR-52 to northbound I-15
  • Westbound SR-52 to southbound State Route 163 (SR-163)
  • Northbound SR-163 to westbound SR-52
  • Northbound SR-163 to eastbound SR-52
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.