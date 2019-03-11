PLNU’s Micah Pries earns baseball praise, given rare honor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Point Loma Nazarene's baseball team currently ranks No. 2 in the PacWest conference with a 2-1 conference record and 11-6 overall record. After coming up just one game short of winning the conference title last season, the Sea Lions are determined to win it this year, and they've got the best player in Division II to help them.

Junior center fielder Micah Pries swings the bat with ease, focusing on nothing other than simply having fun.

"I relax every day out in the field," said Pries. "I just play for fun, play for my teammates, play for my coaches and just try to have a good time out there."

In his sophomore season, Pries hit .386 with 11 home runs, 50 RBI's and ranked in the top 10 in the PacWest conference in five different statistical categories. That success earned him Baseball America's Preseason Player of the Year honor for all NCAA Division II schools.

"It's one of those things that if you pay too much attention, it will just get in your head and you can't really focus on that stuff," said Pries.

"When he's going, he's one of the best players I've ever seen and he's very humble, which is really cool to see in this day in age also," said head coach Justin James. "So he deserves it, he works his tail off."

Pries is the first and only player in the history of Point Loma sports to earn a preseason of the year honor, an accomplishment he humbly credits to his teammates.

"We had great players all around and that only helped me to play better and once we all started clicking, it helped me click, helped us click as a team and they just saw me as a good player," said Pries. "It kind of surprised me but I embrace it."

"I mean that's one of a kind type thing," said James. "To give Point Loma some recognition it deserves. I'm proud being an alum as well and I'm really proud of Micah and what he's accomplished so far."

This season, the business finance major leads the Sea Lions in slugging percentage, RBI's and home runs and is a top draft prospect for Division II. He admits those accolades are nice, but says his focus remains on winning something bigger.

"I think what's more important is if we were to go and win something big, like a championship of some caliber," he said. "I think that would mean more to me."