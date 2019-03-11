Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash with pickup

SAN DIEGO — A 32-year-old man suffered major injuries Monday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a pickup truck at a Linda Vista intersection, authorities reported.

The collision occurred at Genesee Avenue and Linda Vista Road about 1:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics took the motorcyclist to a hospital for treatment of a fractured pelvis and other trauma, Officer Dino Delimitros said. The injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening.

It was not immediately clear who was at fault for the crash.