More people will buy a crossover than any other vehicle this year
-
Rail work to impact traffic along SoCal coast through Monday
-
New state laws take effect in 2019
-
Beginning Jan. 1, DUI offenders must install ignition locks on their cars
-
Victoria’s Secret to close 53 stores
-
SANDAG construction to cause weekend rail closures
-
-
Woman says she was kicked off plane with her baby for skin condition
-
Pilot in deadly Orange County plane crash identified
-
City Council eliminates parking requirements for new homes near public transit stops
-
City announces plan to help immigrants transition to living in San Diego
-
Walmart greeter with cerebral palsy hopes to keep job
-
-
Border Patrol provides up-close look at border wall construction
-
Why Tesla’s decision to close hundreds of stores is risky
-
Girl, 17, ‘purposefully set on fire and burned alive,’ sheriff says