Man killed in Lemon Grove shooting identified

LEMON GROVE, Calif. -- Officials Monday released the name of a 29-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in the unincorporated Lemon Grove area east of San Diego that left a second man wounded.

Henry Weaver of El Cajon was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital following the shooting about 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Olive and Main streets, San Diego sheriff's Lt. Rich Williams said.

The second man suffered a gunshot to his lower leg and was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released, officials said.

"No suspect has been identified in this case and we are again asking the community to help us solve the crime," Williams said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-565-5200.