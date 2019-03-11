× Man accused of killing young woman in her apartment to stand trial for murder

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old woman in San Diego’s Fairmount Village neighborhood last summer was ordered Monday to stand trial on murder charges.

Dominique Grady, 27, is accused in the killing of Jossie Marilyn Ruiz Lopez, who was found dead June 16 in her apartment in the 3600 block of 45th Street.

Ruiz Lopez had gone out with friends and returned home around 5:45 that morning, San Diego Police Department homicide Lt. Matt Dobbs said. Her body was discovered by family members just after 5 p.m. that day.

Grady was arrested in Las Vegas a little more than a month after the killing by the Las Vegas Fugitive Investigative Strike Team. His connection — if any — to the victim was unclear.

A tentative June 6 trial date was set for Grady, who remains held without bail.