Police: Video shows child finding drugs man allegedly dropped in line at Subway restaurant

EAST HAVEN, Conn. - Connecticut police have arrested a man this week who allegedly dropped a bag of drugs – that was later discovered by a child – in a Subway restaurant.

Henry Marrero-Rodriguez, 47, was charged with risk of injury to a minor and possession of narcotics/controlled substance, police said.

On Nov. 22, 2017, police were called to the Subway after a manager said a customer turned in a bag of suspected narcotics. Police seized the sandwich bag - containing several small baggies filled with a white powder substance.

A woman told police she was ordering food with her two children when her 7-year-old son found the bag in the chip display, seemingly dropped by a previous customer. The child held the bag for a moment before handing it to his mother, but police said he never came directly in contact with the drugs or required medical attention.

