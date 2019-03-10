Officials ID men killed in mid-air paragliding crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Officials identified the two men killed in a mid-air paragliding crash Saturday as a 43-year-old San Diego County resident and a 61-year-old from Orange County.

Glenn Bengtsson, from Carlsbad, and Raul Valerio of Laguna Hills were the two men killed in the weekend crash above Torrey Pines, the medical examiner's office announced Sunday.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. near the park's glider port. Lifeguards said the two men -- both experienced at the sport -- somehow collided, tangling up their parachutes before falling about 75 feet and crashing into the cliffside.

Around 4 p.m., police confirmed that both men had been killed.

San Diego Fire-Rescue had to use a helicopter to recover the bodies because of their position on the cliff, officials said.

Officials say 2 paragliders were killed in an accident. Currently waiting for a briefing. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/dVVJAyWNe0 — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) March 10, 2019