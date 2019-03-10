× Fire damages boat at Shelter Island

SAN DIEGO — A fire damaged a boat docked in San Diego Harbor Sunday, a fire official said.

A call came in about 2:45 p.m. reporting a fire on a small boat at Shelter Island, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The U.S. Coast Guard was the first to arrive at the scene, a fire dispatcher said. Firefighters arrived shortly after and had the fire knocked down within 15 minutes.

No one was injured, and it’s not believed anyone was on the boat at the time, the dispatcher said. The fire did not spread to any nearby vessels.

There was no immediate word on how badly damaged the boat was.