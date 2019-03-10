CBP arrests U.S. citizen carrying meth, fentanyl inside her body

TUCSON, Ariz. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested a 32-year-old woman attempting to smuggle methamphetamine and fentanyl into the United States on Saturday.

According to a press release posted on CBP’s Twitter page, CBP officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales arrested the 32-year-old U.S. citizen as she attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico in a Nissan sedan while carrying nearly one-pound of drugs inside her body.

At the Dennis DeConcini Crossing, the woman’s vehicle required further inspection, according to CBP’s press release.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, a narcotics canine alerted CBP officials that it detected drugs.

CBP officers searched the woman and say they discovered she was carrying a half pound of methamphetamine and .16 pounds of fentanyl inside her body.

The woman voluntarily removed the methamphetamine and fentanyl, worth $1710 and $2100, respectively, from her body, according to CBP.

The 32-year-old was turned over the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, CBP says.

The identity of the woman was not immediately available.