Attention drivers: Speed limit change, freeway closures you need to know about

SAN DIEGO — Two major freeway closures will force drivers to rethink their route through Mission Valley starting this week — and motorists will have to drive a little slower elsewhere in the county.

Overnight freeway closures in Mission Valley:

Stretches of State Route 163 and Interstate 8 are closing for two different construction projects. Read more about the projects here.

Starting Sunday night (March 10), all lanes of northbound SR-163 between I-8 and Friars Road will close from 11:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Tuesday night.

All lanes of westbound I-8 between SR-163 and the Interstate 5/I-8 interchange will also close Monday through Wednesday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Here’s how that breaks down on a day-to-day basis:

Sunday: Only the northbound SR-163 closure

Monday: Both the northbound SR-163 closure and the westbound I-8 closure

Tuesday: Both the northbound SR-163 closure and the westbound I-8 closure

Wednesday: Only the westbound I-8 closure

Speeding slowdown in North County:

Drivers will have to travel a little slower on a section of I-5 on the North County coastline for the next three years, starting this week.

Officials from Caltrans, SANDAG and the California Highway Patrol on Friday announced a temporary speed limit reduction on a stretch of I-5 where carpool lanes are currently under construction.

The speed limit will drop from 65 mph to 55 mph on Monday (March 11) for both directions of I-5 between Manchester Avenue in Encinitas and Palomar Airport Road, according to SANDAG. The lower speed limit will remain in place until the carpool lane project is complete, which is expected to happen in 2022.

“The speed limit reduction within the highway work zone is necessary to ensure the safety of the traveling public, and construction and maintenance professionals as they work to construct the new I-5 carpool lanes,” SANDAG said.