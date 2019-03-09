Two killed in glider accident at Torrey Pines

Posted 4:24 PM, March 9, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:50PM, March 9, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Two people were killed in a paragliding accident at Torrey Pines Saturday, officials confirmed.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. near the park’s glider port. San Diego Fire-Rescue originally said a rescue was underway along the cliffs involving two paragliders. Around 4 p.m., police confirmed that both people had been killed.

No identifying information or details about what caused the crash were immediately available.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

