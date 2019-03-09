Two killed in glider accident at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO — Two people were killed in a paragliding accident at Torrey Pines Saturday, officials confirmed.
The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. near the park’s glider port. San Diego Fire-Rescue originally said a rescue was underway along the cliffs involving two paragliders. Around 4 p.m., police confirmed that both people had been killed.
No identifying information or details about what caused the crash were immediately available.
32.889867 -117.251201