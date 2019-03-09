Two killed in glider accident at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO — Two people were killed in a paragliding accident at Torrey Pines Saturday, officials confirmed.

Officials say 2 paragliders were killed in an accident. Currently waiting for a briefing. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/dVVJAyWNe0 — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) March 10, 2019

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. near the park’s glider port. San Diego Fire-Rescue originally said a rescue was underway along the cliffs involving two paragliders. Around 4 p.m., police confirmed that both people had been killed.

No identifying information or details about what caused the crash were immediately available.

