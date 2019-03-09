R. Kelly has left jail after posting bail, saying, ‘We’re going to straighten all this stuff out’

CHICAGO — For the second time in less than a month, singer R. Kelly walked out of the Chicago’s Cook County Jail late Saturday morning after posting bail.

Wearing a red jacket and a hooded shirt, Kelly — most recently jailed on accusations of failing to pay child support — briefly addressed reporters outside of jail.

“I promise you, we’re going to straighten all this stuff out. That’s all I can say right now. I promise you,” the 52-year-old entertainer said before entering a vehicle that drove him away.

He was arrested and jailed Wednesday over what authorities said was failure to pay his ex-wife child support of $161,000 — which is the amount he was told to post to be freed.

Before that, he was out on bail in another case. A grand jury in Cook County indicted Kelly in February on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse — a Class 2 felony — involving four alleged victims.

The indictment accuses Kelly of sexual acts with three children older than 13 but younger than 17. There is no age range listed for one alleged victim. The singer pleaded not guilty.

In that case, Kelly was jailed on February 22 and released three days later after posting $100,000 bail.

Kelly has consistently denied any allegations of abusing of women or being sexually involved with underage girls.