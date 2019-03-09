Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on freeway ramp

SAN DIEGO — A biker was seriously hurt in a crash on a San Diego freeway Saturday.

California Highway Patrol dispatchers received a report shortly before 12:30 p.m. of a biker falling off a motorcycle on the transition ramp from northbound Interstate 805 to eastbound Interstate 8.

The motorcyclist was reportedly lying in the roadway, blocking one of the lanes of the ramp, and at least two cars had pulled over.

A CHP incident log described the person’s injuries as “major.”

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department had no information on what hospital the biker was taken to, nor the extent of the injuries.