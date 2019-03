SAN DIEGO– Firefighters rescued a man who became stuck on a cliff at La Jolla Cove Saturday morning.

The 911 call came in just before 7 a.m. Arriving crews with San Diego Fire-Rescue and lifeguards located a man in his flip-flops who was unable to make it to the top along Coast Boulevard.

A firefighter rappelled down the cliff to reach the man who was located about 40 feet down.

No one was injured in the incident.