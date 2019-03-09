Former Miss Teen Universe dies at age 20 after suffering heart attack on family ski trip

WESTENDORF, Austria – Former Miss Teen Universe Lotte Van der Zee died after suffering a heart attack on a ski trip, her family said in a post on the 20-year-old’s Instagram account.

Fox News reports that Van der Zee, from Holland, was on vacation with her family in Austria when she suffered cardiac arrest and entered a coma.

She died Wednesday at 11: 47 p.m. at a hospital in Munich, Germany.

Her parents shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, writing:

“Our pearl, our everything passed away on Wednesday evening March 6th at 22:47. It is incredibly surreal that our dearly beloved Lotte is not around us anymore. Our hearts are truly broken💔 We would like to thank you all again for all the support and heartwarming messages.”

Van der Zee’s parents reportedly told a local newspaper that she had had gone out with friends the night before her heart attack and had returned “cheerfully and without health complaints.”

However, when Van der Zee did not join her family for breakfast, her parents went to check on her and found her “ill in her bed,” according to Fox News.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital and placed in a medically induced coma. She was then transferred to a hospital in Munich were she reportedly suffered organ failure.

Her family told Fox News that tests are still being conducted to determine the cause of her heart attack.

Van der Zee won the prestigious Miss Teen Universe pageant in 2017. Recently, she had been working as a model.