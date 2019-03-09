Even more rain, snow on the way as superblooms flourish

SAN DIEGO — Even more rain and snow is expected in the San Diego region in the coming days, after several storms have given 2019 an unusually wet start and caused expansive wildflower superblooms in the Anza- Borrego Desert State Park and in Lake Elsinore.

There’s a slight chance of rain Saturday evening and Sunday, and closer to a 50 percent chance of rain on Monday, with the heaviest precipitation expected to occur in southern San Diego County and the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain from that storm was expected to become snow in higher elevations, with as much as a foot expected near Mt. Laguna, and 1-4 inches expected in most other locations. The NWS issued a winter weather advisory between noon Sunday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The rain was expected to let up on Tuesday, then return on Tuesday night before clearing up through to next weekend.